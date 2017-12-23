City Clerk Says Recall Petition Does Not Have Enough Valid Signatures

A clerk for the City of Unalaska says a petition to recall Mayor Frank Kelty does not have enough valid signatures. But one day after being informed, the petitioners say they have the signatures they need to move forward.

The petition charges Kelty with “attempting to sole-source land use agreements for the Unalaska Marine Center positions 5-7.” It was submitted to the clerks office on Dec. 15 with 172 signatures and rejected Thursday.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder says because 14 of the signees were not registered to vote in Unalaska, they could not count towards the required 168 signatures.

Petitioners have until Jan. 2 to round up 10 more signatures or the recall effort dies.