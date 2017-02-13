KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Fishing Vessel And Crew

Credit U.S. Coast Guard District 17

After three days, the Coast Guard has called off the search for the crew of F/V Destination. 

The 98-foot crabber sent a distress signal Saturday morning, two miles northwest of St. George Island.

The vessel was on its way to fish for snow crab when it activated it's electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crewmembers during this extremely difficult time, said Michael McAllister, Coast Guard 17th District Commander in a press release. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration."

Watchstanders at the 17th District Command Center in Juneau coordinated 21 searches covering nearly 6,000 square nautical miles. Since Saturday, the Coast Guard cutter Morgenthau, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, and two HC-130 Hercules airplanes have searched for the vessel to no avail.

Two volunteer ships -- the fishing vessels Bering Rose and Silver Spray -- also responded.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

U.S. COAST GUARD
News
SEARCH
F/V DESTINATION

Six People Missing As Search Continues For Lost Fishing Vessel

By Feb 12, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard District 17

Twenty-eight hours after a fishing vessel went missing in the Bering Sea, U.S. Coast Guard officials say there’s been no sign of the ship -- or the six people onboard -- since searchers found its emergency beacon.

On Saturday morning, the F/V Destination sent a distress signal two miles northwest of St. George Island.

The Coast Guard launched an air search for the 99-foot steel vessel, which is based in Seattle and Sand Point.  

'An Absolute Mystery:' No Sign Of Missing Fishing Vessel Or 6 Aboard

By 8 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard District 17

Two days after a fishing vessel went missing in the Bering Sea, U.S. Coast Guard officials say there’s been no sign of the ship -- or the six people onboard -- since searchers found its emergency beacon Saturday afternoon.

The F/V Destination sent a distress signal Saturday morning, two miles northwest of St. George Island.

The Coast Guard has launched a  search for the 98-foot crabber, which is based in Sand Point and Seattle.

Emergency Beacon Sparks Search For Fishing Vessel Near St. George Island

By Feb 11, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard District 17

Updated 2/11/17 at 4:20 p.m.

Searchers have found the emergency beacon of a commercial fishing vessel that went missing Saturday morning in the Bering Sea.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say the F/V Destination activated its electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) two miles northwest of St. George Island.

The Coast Guard launched an air search at 10:13 a.m. and has since found the EPIRB at sea “among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring from the Destination, and an oil sheen.”