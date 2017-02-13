Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Fishing Vessel And Crew

After three days, the Coast Guard has called off the search for the crew of F/V Destination.

The 98-foot crabber sent a distress signal Saturday morning, two miles northwest of St. George Island.

The vessel was on its way to fish for snow crab when it activated it's electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crewmembers during this extremely difficult time, said Michael McAllister, Coast Guard 17th District Commander in a press release. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration."

Watchstanders at the 17th District Command Center in Juneau coordinated 21 searches covering nearly 6,000 square nautical miles. Since Saturday, the Coast Guard cutter Morgenthau, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, and two HC-130 Hercules airplanes have searched for the vessel to no avail.

Two volunteer ships -- the fishing vessels Bering Rose and Silver Spray -- also responded.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.