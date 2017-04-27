KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Coast Guard Cleans Up Graffiti On World War II Bunker As Tagging Investigation Continues

By 59 minutes ago

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mellon has painted over graffiti that was found on a Mount Ballyhoo bunker last month.
Credit DMITRI DANE/ALEUTIAN ISLANDS PHOTOGRAPHY & U.S. COAST GUARD

In Unalaska, the U.S. Coast Guard has cleaned up controversial graffiti that was found spray-painted on a World War II bunker last month.

The slogan read: “#722LIFE. MORGENTHUGS,” which led many Unalaskans to suspect crew members of the Coast Guard cutter Morgenthau.

The vessel was recently decommissioned after nearly 50 years of service, so the crew of another cutter -- the Mellon -- was assigned to cleanup duty last week.

“The tag wouldn’t scrub off, so we painted it in a color that’s similar to the bunker, said Lt. Brian Dykens, a Coast Guard spokesperson in Juneau. "You can’t really tell. You might notice if you saw it before, but it looks pretty good.”

Dykens said the Mellon's crew got permission from the landowning Ounalashka Corporation before painting over the tag.  

“We have a rich history with Dutch Harbor and Unalaska, so it’s important to us to remain part of that community," he said. "We wanted to clean up any damage that we may have caused.”

The Coast Guard hasn’t accepted full responsibility for the graffiti yet, because the matter is still under investigation.

“We’re just trying to track down who did it and why -- and maybe learn from this incident," said Dykens. "We know there are some bunkers that Coast Guard members can tag and some that we can’t. We want to make sure everyone’s clear on what we can and cannot do there.”

Dykens said he’s not sure when the investigation will end or if it’ll produce any conclusive findings.

Now that the Morgenthau has been retired, he said Unalaskans can expect to the see the Mellon in port more often, along with the Bertholf and other west coast cutters.

These newer vessels have taken over the Coast Guard’s patrol of the Bering Sea. 

Tags: 
News
U.S. COAST GUARD
WWII
CUTTER MORGENTHAU
CUTTER MELLON

Related Content

Unalaskans Suspect Coast Guard Crew Of Tagging World War II Bunker

By Apr 17, 2017
Dmitri Dane/Aleutian Islands Photography

#722LIFE. MORGENTHUGS.

That statement has been splashed across the side of a World War II bunker in Unalaska, leaving some residents outraged on social media.

On a rare sunny day in March, Dmitri Dane hiked up the back side of Mount Ballyhoo, where military structures from World War II still look out over the Bering Sea.

"It’s amazing," said Dane. "You can see the mountain range, you can see Hog Island, and the bunkers are on the very edge of the cliff.”

Air Force Destroys World War II Shell Discovered In Unalaska

By Apr 5, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The U.S. Air Force made a special visit to Unalaska Tuesday after a hiker found unexploded ordnance from World War II. A bomb squad destroyed the artillery shell in a controlled explosion.

During the war, hundreds of soldiers were stationed atop Mount Ballyhoo, one of the tallest peaks in Unalaska. Last week, a local hiker found an explosive reminder of that wartime past, tucked away in the tundra at the base of the mountain.

“So the Air Force came out and we blew it up,” said City Investigator Chris Honan.

Railway Demolition Unearths New Discoveries From World War II

By Mar 16, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

About 75 years ago, the U.S. Navy built a marine railway in Unalaska. It was basically an underwater railroad that helped the military haul boats out of the Bering Sea during World War II.

Since then, the railway has slowly gone to seed and recently, it was demolished for good.

Next to Unalaska’s small boat harbor, in the shadow of Bunker Hill, construction crews are tearing down a piece of history.

“They’re loading up the steel carriage that they used to pull the boats up in,” says Joe Sacramento.