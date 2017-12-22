KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Come 2018, The State Plans To Dispose Of The F/V Akutan

The F/V Akutan is moored in Unalaska’s Captains Bay.
After months sitting abandoned in Unalaska, the state announced Friday its intention to dispose of the fishing vessel Akutan.

The processor was abandoned in Unalaska’s Captains Bay in September following a disastrous fishing season in Bristol Bay where the ship’s owner went broke, the crew went unpaid, and it’s 158,000 pound haul of salmon was declared unfit for human consumption.

The state is looking for buyers interested in the vessel. If there are two or more prospective buyers, they will conduct a public auction, or the Akutan will be donated for scrap or destroyed.

The U.S. Coast Guard has removed all environmental threats from the fishing vessel. Chief Marine Science Technician Nathan Hatfield monitored the removal.

“We removed all of the petroleum based products as well as any other hazardous materials on board,” Hatfield said.

He says that includes portable chlorine tanks, lead batteries, and ammonia from a refrigeration system.

Eighty Tons Of Contested Bristol Bay Salmon Trashed In Anchorage Landfill

By Nov 2, 2017
Eric Keto/Alaska Public Media

 

Some 158,318 pounds of highly contested Bristol Bay salmon from the F/V Akutan have reached their final destination: the Anchorage landfill.

This summer, the custom processor was supposed to process up to 100,000 pounds of salmon a day for Bristol Bay Seafoods LLC, a small group of fishermen.

But nearly everything that could go wrong did. The vessel’s owner went broke, the crew wasn’t paid, and when 158,318 pounds of fish came off the boat in early September, the third-party testing group NSF declared it unfit for human or animal consumption.

In Unalaska, The F/V Akutan Is Everyone’s Problem…But Nobody’s Responsibility

By Nov 2, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

The Coast Guard is working to remove fuel and other hazardous materials from an abandoned fishing vessel in Unalaska’s Captains Bay.

The F/V Akutan arrived in August after a disastrous fishing season in Bristol Bay. Since then, more than half a dozen state and federal agencies have been monitoring the vessel, but to the frustration of city leaders, none are willing or able to remove it from the bay.

Crew Abandons F/V Akutan In Captains Bay

By Sep 14, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

Updated post: 9/14 at 2:45 p.m.

The F/V Akutan no longer has a crew and the ship's 130,000 pounds of salmon has been offloaded.

The processor has been anchored in Unalaska’s Captains Bay since late August and there’s no indication the boat will be leaving soon.

 

“The reality of it is, there's just a huge legal ball that needs to be worked through before any real decision can be made,” said Unalaska Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin.

 

Responders Have Mitigated Pollution Threat Of F/V Akutan, Says Coast Guard

By Aug 24, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Six days after forming an emergency response team, officials have suspended their efforts aboard a disabled fishing vessel in Unalaska.

Coast Guard Petty Officer John-Paul Rios said responders have removed almost 16,000 gallons of oil and sludge from the F/V Akutan, which is moored in Captains Bay.

“The main thing we were trying to do was insure there was no major pollution incident," said Rios. "At this time, we feel confident that we’ve mitigated any kind of imminent threat of pollution.”

F/V Akutan Stays Afloat

By Berett Wilber Aug 24, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The F/V Akutan is no longer in immediate danger of sinking. That’s according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which organized a slew of agencies to stabilize the listing vessel and remove pollutants over the weekend.

Petty Officer Meredith Manning said the unified command came together to stop the boat from spilling fuel, oil, and other chemicals into Unalaska’s Captain’s Bay.  