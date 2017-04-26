KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Council Grants Full Financial Support To UCSD And Unalaska Nonprofits

By 16 minutes ago

The Unalaska City Council voted 6-0 to contribute nearly $4 million to the school district's budget for fiscal year 2018.
Credit Greta Mart / KUCB

The City of Unalaska has granted all 10 funding requests from local nonprofits this year, even though applications came in about $40,000 higher than the city wanted to spend.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to give almost $1.2 million to organizations including the Aleutian Arts Council, the Qawalangin Tribe, and Unalaska Senior Citizens.

Councilors even supported a grant for the Unalaska Divers Association, which was denied city funding last year.

The unanimous decision didn’t come without debate, though. Some councilors continued to express concern about supporting the Unalaska Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), which promotes tourism and helps manage the logistics of cruise ship season.

The CVB asked for flat funding at $175,000, but Councilor Rachelle Hatfield said the organization may rely too heavily on city support.  

“I am not saying that I do not want CVB. What I’m saying is that I would like to see CVB take a more responsible role in seeking funding other than 54 percent from the city," said Hatfield. "I think it’s a great thing. But do I think it’s worth $175,000? I’m on the fence.”

Five Unalaskans spoke in favor of the CVB during public comments, including tour guide Bobbie Lekanoff. She argued that local businesses get a boost from the CVB’s efforts, even though that financial benefit is hard to measure.

“I think it’s the only organization that actually converts quite a bit of money back into the general fund, so other nonprofits can get their grants," said Lekanoff.

The CVB ultimately received full funding, as did the Unalaska School City School District (UCSD).

Councilors voted unanimously to contribute nearly $4 million to UCSD, continuing the city’s tradition of giving the maximum amount allowed by state law.

Meanwhile, the council tabled a construction project that would have created more flat, usable land next to the city dock. The majority of councilors said the price tag is too high right now, but they’ll revisit this side project once the main dock renovation is complete. 

Tags: 
News
CITY COUNCIL
BUDGET
COMMUNITY GRANTS
CVB
UCSD

Related Content

Unalaska Nonprofits Ask For $1.2 Million In City Grants

By Mar 30, 2017
Greta Mart/KUCB

Nine local nonprofits are vying for the City of Unalaska’s coveted community grants this year.

In total, the organizations have requested about $1.2 million. 

That figure is on par with last year’s support, but it’s still about $40,000 more than the city wants to spend.

Council Rules Against GCI Tower Proposed For Unalaska Valley

By Apr 12, 2017
City of Unalaska

GCI won’t be allowed to build a new cell phone tower in the Unalaska Valley. At least, not yet.

On Tuesday, the Unalaska City Council voted against the telecommunications company and its plan to construct a 65-foot tower on a hillside overlooking the Shaishnikoff Subdivision.

The unanimous decision came after a nearby property owner filed an appeal against the project, which had been approved by the Unalaska Planning Commission, 4-1.

Rufina Shaishnikoff protested the GCI tower, which would have sat on a commercially zoned plot in a mostly residential area.

Dock Renovation Approved at $39 Million, While Council Debates Matson Contract

By Mar 29, 2017
Annie Ropeik/KUCB

Unalaska’s city dock is about to get a major makeover.

The City Council approved a $39 million renovation Tuesday night, authorizing top bidder Turnagain Marine Construction to replace two aging docks at the Unalaska Marine Center. 