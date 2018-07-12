KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Council Reopens Debate Over DPS Structure After Shelving Issue 6 Months Ago

Before hiring a new director of public safety, the City Council want to decide whether to restructure the department. City Manager Thomas E. Thomas said he'll make recommendations at a future work session.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

Almost six months ago, the Unalaska City Council agreed to suspend the search for a new director of public safety.

The plan was to wait until councilors had settled a longtime debate over restructuring the department and its leadership team.

Now, Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson said they've been on hold for too long.

"We shouldn't be leaving that department in limbo," he said at Tuesday's council meeting. "We need to have a head at Public Safety, and we need it like yesterday."

Former director Mike Holman retired in January. Since then, Jennifer Shockley has served as acting director.

The questions at the heart of the hold-up: Should Unalaska's firefighters have their own department, separate from the police force? Or should both divisions continue under the consolidated Department of Public Safety?

Given the complexity of those questions, Councilor Dave Gregory defended the delay.

"I think one of the issues is whether we hire a police chief who's in charge of the police department or a public safety director who's in charge of police, fire, and everything else," said Gregory. "The requirements are different, so I think it's prudent that the city manager is taking his time."

The council has tasked City Manager Thomas E. Thomas with researching options and making a recommendation. Thomas started work on the island four months ago and said he'll present a proposal soon.

"In addition to acclimating myself to the organization, I've been working on an item for a future work session," said Thomas. 

Acting Director Shockley declined to comment on potential restructuring, as did Fire Chief Ramona Thompson.

The City Council's next meeting is July 24.

News
CITY COUNCIL
DPS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
FIRE
Police

Council Tables Debate Over DPS Structure Until New City Manager Arrives

By Nov 30, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

After months of indecision, the Unalaska City Council has finally reached a consensus over restructuring the Department of Public Safety: They’ve agreed to shelve the matter until a new city manager is hired.

The unanimous decision came Tuesday at the urging of Interim City Manager Nancy Peterson.

Shockley Named Acting Director Of Public Safety

By Jan 25, 2018
BRIAN WAUGH

Starting next month, Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley will serve as acting director of the Unalaska Department of Public Safety.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday.

They've selected Shockley to hold the top job while they search for a full-time replacement for outgoing director Mike Holman.

It's unclear how long that search will last. But as an 18-year veteran of the department, Shockley said she's interested in the permanent position.

Unalaska's Volunteer Firefighters Call For Independent Division, But Council Remains Undecided

By Oct 26, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Despite months of debate, the fate of Unalaska’s fire division is far from decided.

The Unalaska City Council showed no consensus Tuesday, when city officials proposed restructuring the Department of Public Safety to put fire on equal footing with police.  

Right now, the fire chief reports to Mike Holman, police chief and director of public safety, rather than having a direct line to the city manager. He also needs Holman’s approval on his budget.

Unalaska Considers Splitting Fire And Police Divisions

By Jun 14, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Is it time for Unalaska’s firefighters to have their own department — separate from the police force? Or should both divisions continue living under the consolidated Department of Public Safety?

Those questions sparked heated discussion at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

“The fire department is in crisis mode now, and it’s been that way for years," said City Councilor Dave Gregory.