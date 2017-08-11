Council Takes No Action After Closed-Door Session On City Manager's Contract

The Unalaska City Council took no action Friday, after calling a special meeting to discuss the city manager’s contract behind closed doors.

Councilors spent about 40 minutes in executive session, along with city attorney Brooks Chandler, who joined by telephone.

City Manager Dave Martinson was out of town and did not attend.

After reconvening to public session, Mayor Frank Kelty announced that Martinson’s contract would remain unchanged.

Kelty told KUCB that the meeting was not a routine review of the city manager’s contract, but he declined to answer further questions.

Martinson has served as city manager since November of 2015. He also declined KUCB's request for comment.