KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Council Takes No Action After Closed-Door Session On City Manager's Contract

By 7 hours ago

City Manager Dave Martinson, pictured Aug. 8, 2017 at a regular session of the Unalaska City Council.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Unalaska City Council took no action Friday, after calling a special meeting to discuss the city manager’s contract behind closed doors.

Councilors spent about 40 minutes in executive session, along with city attorney Brooks Chandler, who joined by telephone.

City Manager Dave Martinson was out of town and did not attend.

After reconvening to public session, Mayor Frank Kelty announced that Martinson’s contract would remain unchanged.

Kelty told KUCB that the meeting was not a routine review of the city manager’s contract, but he declined to answer further questions.

Martinson has served as city manager since November of 2015. He also declined KUCB's request for comment.

Tags: 
News
CITY COUNCIL

Related Content

City Pilots Public Bus Route As Council Seeks Airline Solution

By Aug 10, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Between PenAir’s struggles and a new city bus proposal, transportation dominated the discussion at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The Planning Department is piloting a bus route as part of its $5,000 transportation study.

Planning Director Bill Homka said the goal is to figure out how the city can help Unalaskans and visitors get around more easily.

Port Tariffs Raised At City Dock

By Aug 10, 2017
Annie Ropeik

The City of Unalaska has raised port tariffs for the first time in six years.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a three percent rate hike for dockage and wharfage at the Unalaska Marine Center, as well a seven percent increase for cruise ships.

It’s standard procedure to adjust tariffs every five or six years, according to Port Director Peggy McLaughlin.

She said the new rates go into effect on Aug. 14.

As Candidacy Deadline Looms, Only One Unalaskan Is Running For Local Office

By Aug 8, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

With nine days until the deadline, only one Unalaskan has filed to run for local office this October.

City Councilor Rachelle Hatfield has declared her candidacy for City Council seat G, according to City Clerk Cat Hazen.

Hatfield won her seat by appointment last winter after Mayor Frank Kelty vacated the spot. If elected, she’ll serve on the council for the final year of his term.