Half the Time, Twice the Fun! Ch8 Auction a big success.

Thank you, Unalaska, for making the Channel 8 Auction a big success. This event is one of our most important fundraisers of the year and a beloved local tradition. It's a televised event that's been on the air since the 1980s, and it brings together archival clips and a unique home shopping experience. In past years, the event has been a two or three day event. This year, we simplified things and made it a smaller one day auction. We also held the auction in the TV studio instead of the Burma Road Chapel, and we went low-tech using white boards instead of computers to track bids. We were hopeful that the changes wouldn’t impact our bottom line and in the end we were thrilled with the fundraising results. We've also heard overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers and volunteers. We auctioned off about 100 items, and we raised over $17,000! All funds will support Channel 8 TV's operating budget, as well as our effort to preserve the Channel 8 archives.

We owe thanks to everyone who made our auction a success:

More than 35 volunteers shared their time and talent. With a reduced staff, our strong volunteer pool made a bigger difference this year than ever before!

TelAlaska donated the phone lines that made bidding possible.

Local and regional businesses and individuals donated auctioned items, and the items list was fantastic this year!

We held a silent auction and viewing party at the Norwegian Rat. Norwegian Rat staff and volunteers worked hard to make this component a success.

OptimERA WiFi stepped up in a big way, donating over $1,000 in credit to our members.

Viewers like you!

The pledge component of our spring fundraiser will continue through the end of April, so it's not too late to get in on the upcoming drawing for an Alaska Airlines plane ticket. You get one entry for every $25 donated. Make your pledge by clicking on the donate button at the top of this page. The drawing will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 8 PM on Channel 8.

Check out a back stage look at the auction, we had a lot of fun!