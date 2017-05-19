Hats off to Unalaska's Class of 2017

This weekend, Unalaska will send off the class of 2017 with a commencement ceremony. From all of us at KUCB, congratulations and best of luck! Most of you have volunteered for the station at some point and we appreciate it. We are also sending off staff member Mia Magalong, and board member Tavis Nguyen-McConnell.

KUCB sat down with a few seniors in Ms. Rudio's class to talk about what makes Unalaska unique, and what they'll miss about their home town.

Members of the graduating class of 2017 reflect on their time in Unalaska.

You can also see a snippet of their singing performance here:

Graduating seniors came by today to record recollections of #unalaska and they surprised us with a song! #unalaskaraiders #classof2017