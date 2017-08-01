Join the 'ParTee' in Pyramid Valley

The Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic is coming up this weekend! Two days of extreme golf in beautiful Pyramid Valley. Rain or shine, we hope to see you there. Tee times available now, contact lauren@kucb.org to sign up, or call 581-1888. $120 per 4 person team. Lots of fun prizes and side events, including Closest to the Pin and a Marshmallow Longest Drive competition, so stop by even if you don't plan to golf all 18 holes. This is a fundraiser for Unalaska Community Broadcasting. We still have several sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, call for details.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: American President Lines, Alaska Ship Supply, Alyeska Seafoods, Coastal Transportation, Delta Western,Kloosterboer, LifeMed Alaska, Matson, North Pacific Fuel, the Norwegian Rat Saloon, Offshore Systems, Inc (OSI), OptimERA WiFi, Ounalashka Corporation, Pacific Stevedoring, Red Fish Electronics, Turnagain Marine Construction, Unisea, Inc., and Westward Seafoods.