KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Join the 'ParTee' in Pyramid Valley

By 11 minutes ago

Credit KUCB File Photo

The Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic is coming up this weekend!  Two days of extreme golf in beautiful Pyramid Valley. Rain or shine, we hope to see you there. Tee times available now, contact lauren@kucb.org to sign up, or call 581-1888. $120 per 4 person team. Lots of fun prizes and side events, including Closest to the Pin and a Marshmallow Longest Drive competition, so stop by even if you don't plan to golf all 18 holes. This is a fundraiser for Unalaska Community Broadcasting.  We still have several sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, call for details.

Special thanks to our event sponsors:  American President Lines, Alaska Ship Supply, Alyeska Seafoods, Coastal Transportation, Delta Western,Kloosterboer, LifeMed Alaska, Matson, North Pacific Fuel, the Norwegian Rat Saloon, Offshore Systems, Inc (OSI), OptimERA WiFi, Ounalashka Corporation, Pacific Stevedoring, Red Fish Electronics, Turnagain Marine Construction, Unisea, Inc., and Westward Seafoods.

This year we'll be giving away prizes in a variety of categories, including team spirit and best costume, thanks to generous donations from Big Dipper Clothing and OptimERA.
Credit KUCB File Photo

Tags: 
Talk of the Town
channel 8 television
Radio

Related Content

Golfers have Omais-ing time at the Tundra Golf Classic

By Aug 16, 2016

This year’s Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic started as the remnants of Tropical Storm Omais swept Unalaska with gale force winds and driving rain.  Six dedicated teams and a handful of volunteers braved the weather on Saturday.  When the storm cleared on Sunday more teams joined the action.

The annual Tundra Golf Classic is a fundraiser for Unalaska Community Broadcasting.  At preliminary count, the fundraiser brought in just over $11,000 from sponsorships, team fees, and skills contests. 

A Very Unalaska Fourth of July

By Jul 6, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaskans celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks, a parade, and a community barbecue.

The first-place award for parade floats went to the Ounalaskha Corporation and Qawalangin Tribe float, which featured a truck-sized model of a bentwood hat and a baidarka.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) won second place, and the island’s Girl Scout troop took home third.

Competitors in the annual duck race sent a flock of custom-painted birds down Iliuliuk Creek, where divers ensured none of the decoys reached the ocean.  