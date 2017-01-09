KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Meet Dr. Virgina Hatfield

By 1 hour ago

Dr. Virginia Hatfield working in the field on Carlisle Island.
Credit Courtesy Dr. Virginia Hatfield

The Museum of the Aleutians has a new executive director, Dr. Virginia Hatfield.  She took the reins at the beginning of January.

Hatfield is an archeologist by training. She says she fell in love with the field during an undergrad class called 'Prehistory of Texas.'

“What really sunk it for me was we went out at spring break to the desert and recorded rock art in a rock shelter," Hatfield said. "The desert was in full bloom and I was working with a bunch of volunteers that were anywhere from 30- to 70-years-old and everyone was just happy to be there doing this work.”

Six years after that, she made her first trip to the Aleutian Islands. She was a grad student and went to Attu Island for an excavation. Over the years, she slowly worked her way west with digs on Shemya, Buldir, and Adak.

As a PhD student, she spent more time in Unalaska. The Museum of The Aleutians became base for her research, but she never planned on living here.

“I really didn’t think I would move here, especially after I finished my PhD." Hatfield said. "I didn’t think I’d be successful in generating research grants to come out here and reconnect with it.”

So she started a contract archeology business.

“I thought I was sentenced to Texas and the heat," Hatfield said. "I don’t like heat. I really don’t.”

While Texas is where her family lives, she’s glad to be back in Unalaska.

“Boy you can’t beat the archeology out here and the community and the grandeur of the natural world here," Hatfield said. "It’s just so wonderful. I love it.”

Hatfield is excited for the new challenge of being a museum director. It’s her first foray into working in a museum full-time. She has big plans. Hatfield is in the middle of a complete inventory of the entire museum and planning for a community archeology program that could start this summer.

“We will be out and doing projects where people can come out and do excavations," Hatfield said. "If they want to come into the lab and learn how to catalog and analyze, we welcome everybody to come partake in that. ”

She says it’s an opportunity for budding archeologists and curious community members to get hands on experience.

Hatfield replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home. 

Tags: 
News
MOTA
MUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANS

Related Content

Virginia Hatfield Named MOTA Director

By Dec 31, 2016
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd.

Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager.

She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home. 

MOTA Director Resigns After Four Months

By Dec 12, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The director of the Museum of the Aleutians has resigned after just four months on the job.

Dr. Neal Hitch signed a three-year contract with Unalaska's cultural history museum in August. But last week, he said unforeseen circumstances have forced him to leave the island.

"I've just had some personal family matters come up, and I have to return to California to take care of that stuff," said Hitch. "It's kind of unfortunate, but some personal things in my own life just made the location impossible."

MOTA Board Discusses Staffing At Closed-Door Session

By Dec 8, 2016
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians may be undergoing staffing changes.

At a meeting Wednesday, the museum’s board of directors held a lengthy executive session to discuss "personnel issues" behind closed doors.

They didn't make any public announcements afterwards.

The museum has had two full-time staffers start work since this summer. Executive Director Neal Hitch began in August and hired a collections manager soon after.

MOTA Reopens After Yearlong Closure

By Sep 12, 2016
KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians has officially reopened after a scandal closed the space for nearly a year.

Last week, new Executive Director Dr. Neal Hitch announced the museum has set regular hours for the first time since last fall, when the former director resigned after items from the collection were found in her home.

In his first month on the job, Hitch has reopened the museum gradually — allowing visitors during cruise ship and ferry stops, even though the building's technically been closed.