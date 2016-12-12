KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

MOTA Director Resigns After Four Months

By Dec 12, 2016

Dr. Neal Hitch shows museum artifacts to a local Aleutian history class in November. Hitch's resignation was announced Friday.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The director of the Museum of the Aleutians has resigned after just four months on the job.

Dr. Neal Hitch signed a three-year contract with Unalaska's cultural history museum in August. But last week, he said unforeseen circumstances have forced him to leave the island.

"I've just had some personal family matters come up, and I have to return to California to take care of that stuff," said Hitch. "It's kind of unfortunate, but some personal things in my own life just made the location impossible."

Over the summer, Hitch helped reopen the museum. It had been closed for about a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home.

Hitch has since hired a collections manager, organized a series of temporary exhibits, and revised the museum's strategic plan with the board of directors.

"As I've worked with the board on strategic planning and rewriting our core documents, I think one of the things that everyone was really interested in is developing a real deep sense of community engagement," he said.

The museum will stay open despite Hitch's departure, and he says staff will continue to focus on outreach. He says they also plan to develop more exhibits and host more researchers in the future.

The museum's board is now searching for Hitch's replacement, but officials say they haven't decided on a timeline for hiring. Meanwhile, Hitch says he'll resume his previous teaching job at San Diego State University next month.

Tags: 
News
MOTA
MUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANS

Related Content

MOTA Board Discusses Staffing At Closed-Door Session

By Dec 8, 2016
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians may be undergoing staffing changes.

At a meeting Wednesday, the museum’s board of directors held a lengthy executive session to discuss "personnel issues" behind closed doors.

They didn't make any public announcements afterwards.

The museum has had two full-time staffers start work since this summer. Executive Director Neal Hitch began in August and hired a collections manager soon after.

MOTA Opens New Exhibit On Unangan Baskets

By Dec 6, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

For the first time in more than a year, the Museum of the Aleutians  (MOTA) has a new exhibit. The showcase opened on Friday and displays the museum's entire collection of handwoven grass baskets, which the Unangan people used to carry roots and berries.

Several of them are always visible in the permanent exhibition. But for the next six weeks, Director Neal Hitch said visitors can see all 91 baskets together.

MOTA Reopens After Yearlong Closure

By Sep 12, 2016
KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians has officially reopened after a scandal closed the space for nearly a year.

Last week, new Executive Director Dr. Neal Hitch announced the museum has set regular hours for the first time since last fall, when the former director resigned after items from the collection were found in her home.

In his first month on the job, Hitch has reopened the museum gradually — allowing visitors during cruise ship and ferry stops, even though the building's technically been closed.