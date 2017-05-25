KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Native Youth Olympics Team Honored by City Council

Unalaska's NYO athletes.
Credit Amber Hanson / UCSD

The Unalaska City High School Native Youth Olympics (NYO) Team capped off an excellent season by being honored by the City Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The NYO season started back in March with over 30 high schoolers joining the team. Athletes have a choice of ten different events. Although NYO is an individual sport in many ways, passing your skills down to younger or less experienced NYO athletes and helping your teammates is very important.

The NYO team competed in the state NYO Games last month from April 27th-29th. The team did extremely well. Kaye Gumera won Female Athlete of the Games with a gold medal in Kneel Jump, a silver medal in Wrist Carry, a silver medal in Scissor Broad Jump, fourth place in One Foot High Kick, and fifth place in One Arm Reach. It is truly amazing to see someone that excels in so many events. Kalista Decker and Bridget Savage competed in the Indian Stick Pull and Eskimo Stick Pull respectively. They did not place, but they did great considering it was their first time at the state competition.

The boys’ team also did very well, with every athlete medaling in at least one event. Trevor Wilson received 

the silver medal in Two Foot High Kick, Brian Conwell the silver medal in One Arm Reach, John Villena the bronze medal in Scissor Broad Jump, Daniel Peters the bronze medal in Kneel Jump, Connor McCracken the bronze medal in Wrist Carry, Matthew Faoasau the bronze medal in Eskimo Stick Pull, FaizarCayron the bronze medal in Indian Stick Pull, and Carter Price fifth place in the One Foot High Kick. It is rare to find a team that is so well rounded.

The team scores are calculated by taking a medal count. For example, a gold medal will give your team 5 points, a silver medal 4 points, and so on. The NYO team has done the community proud again, getting the runner up overall, bringing a banner back to Unalaska. Great job Raider NYO!

Related Content

Hats off to Unalaska's Class of 2017

By Lauren Adams May 19, 2017
Lauren Adams / KUCB

This weekend, Unalaska will send off the class of 2017 with a commencement ceremony.  From all of us at KUCB, congratulations and best of luck!  Most of you have volunteered for the station at some point and we appreciate it.  We are also sending off staff member Mia Magalong, and board member Tavis Nguyen-McConnell.  

KUCB sat down with a few seniors in Ms. Rudio's class to talk about what makes Unalaska unique, and what they'll miss about their home town.  

You can also see a snippet of their singing performance here:

 

Students 'Shake Out' Yellow Bags for Clean-Up Week

By KUCB Staff May 8, 2017
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Each year, Unalaska's Community Center organizes two weeks of intensive spring clean-up to address a winter's worth of accumulated trash on the beaches and roadsides of Unalaska.  Community clean up is in full swing, and it runs through May 15th.  Industrial-strength yellow trash bags are available at the Community Center and residents are encouraged to get involved.  As an incentive, prize tickets have been strategically placed around town. If you find one of these tickets you can redeem it at the Community Center.

Unalaska Band 4-peats at Regional Festival

By Apr 25, 2017

The Unalaska City High School Band traveled to Valdez last weekend to attend the Aurora Regional Music Festival. The event started on Thursday with an opening concert featuring various bands and choirs from the region. The Unalaska Band played A Grand Entrance by Brent Bain. Honor and Mass Band rehearsals took up the rest of the day. The Unalaska Band again had the most Honor Band musicians, making up over half of the Honor Band.