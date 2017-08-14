PCR’s Summer Soccer Camp Comes to a Close

PCR’s annual Summer Soccer Camp finished up last Friday with a game against the community. The Summer Soccer Camp was open to any kids in grades 6th through 12th. Practice every day went from 1 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday. Participants met at Tutiakoff Park to play on a real grass field with full sized goals. The head coach was Carlos Tayag.

During the school year, kids interested in soccer can join the youth soccer league also organized through the PCR. High schoolers may play in the adult league or on soccer nights, every Tuesday and Thursday at around 6 pm. However, these games are played indoors, in the PCR gymnasium. This camp lets kids get a taste of outdoor soccer while the weather outside is still sunny and nice.

Participants in the camp learned the fundamentals of soccer, such as dribbling, passing, shooting, foot skills, and general strategy. They were also introduced to traditional field positions such as striker and keeper.

Drills mostly took up the first few hours of practice, with breaks in between. The last hour was used to play games or do fun challenges. Many community members young and old came out to play throughout the week, either hanging out or coaching.

For the final game on Friday against the community, players were able to show their skills, often outplaying some community players. Much improvement was seen in the soccer camp players, and it was evident that the practices paid off. Great job soccer players!

Starting next Monday, there will be another week of the Summer Soccer Camp, this time for grades K-5th. I’m sure it will be a lot of fun!