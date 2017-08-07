PenAir Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The largest air carrier in southwest Alaska has filed for bankruptcy protection.

In a statement released Monday, PenAir officials said the Chapter 11 reorganization won’t affect scheduled flights in Alaska, where the company serves eight communities: Unalaska, Cold Bay, King Salmon, Sand Point, Dillingham, St. Paul, St. George, and McGrath.

PenAir’s Boston flights won’t be affected either, but the airline is closing operations in Portland and Denver.

The bankruptcy filing comes two months after PenAir canceled daily freight service to Unalaska, citing declining revenue from its contract with the U.S. Postal Service.

In a spring visit to the island, PenAir CEO Danny Seybert said he’s committed to serving southwest Alaska in the long term. He’s also pledged to improve passenger service after a slew of mechanical cancelations over the winter.

“The steps we are taking today will allow PenAir to emerge as a stronger airline, while continuing our focus on safe operations,” said Seybert in the statement. “We will be working with a restructuring officer to present a reorganization plan that will allow the management team to focus on our employees, safe operations, retiring debt and taking care of our customers.

