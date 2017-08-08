Police Say Former City Employee Admits To Stealing Almost $16,000

The state’s case against a former city employee is moving forward, following a criminal investigation that revealed cash has been stolen from Unalaska City Hall.

In her first court appearance on Tuesday, Matapua Natalie Faailoga faced updated charges of theft, fraud, forgery, misapplication of property, and official misconduct.

Police say the former accounting assistant has admitted to siphoning $15,751.94 from the city’s cash receipts over the last year.

According to court documents, Faailoga told police that “she needed the money to support her family and that she intended to pay it all back.”

With the case moving from District to Superior Court, Judge Dawson Williams said Faailoga could face thousands of dollars in fines and up to seven years in prison, if convicted.

Williams also approved Faailoga’s request for a public defender and set a $1,000 penalty if she misses future court appearances. Her next court date is Aug. 16.