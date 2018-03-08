KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Raiders Compete Friday For Spots At State Basketball Tournament

The boys' basketball team finished the regular season 14-1, while the girls' squad went 10-5. They both play Friday night for berths to the state tournament.
The Unalaska Raiders are back in action Friday as they begin their bids for state.

Both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are entering the Southwest Conference 2A Regional Tournament as top seeds, with byes in the first round.

"We’re fairly deep," said Boys' Coach Kent Russell. "The team has pretty lofty goals."

The boys' squad went 14-1 in the regular season. But after falling to fifth place at state last year, Russell said they're looking for redemption.

"Some of the boys feel like they didn’t quite achieve what they wanted last year," he said. "They’re a little more motivated to get back to the state tournament and then make a run once we get there."

The girls’ team has similar motivation. Last season, they missed a state berth by just a few points.

"You could taste it," said Girls' Coach Casey Clausius. "We were that close to getting our state appearance, which we haven’t done in quite a long time."

Clausius said his team has trained hard to put themselves in a position to break that streak. This year, they posted a regular season record of 10-5.

"We’ve invested our time," he said. "We have a chance at possibly doing a little more damage this year."

The Raider boys play first Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m. Each team will take on Bristol Bay or Dillingham, depending on which school wins Thursday's first-round contest. 

The Raiders can clinch state berths Friday night. But if they lose, they’ll have a second chance to qualify Saturday.

Unalaskans can catch the games by listening to 89.7 FM. KUCB will broadcast the live call from Anchorage.

Related Content

Unalaska Raiders Are Headed To Regions After 2-0 Homestand Against Cordova

By Feb 26, 2018
Genee Shaishnikoff

The Unalaska Raiders have qualified for the regional basketball tournament after a perfect homestand this weekend.

The boys’ team crushed Cordova on Friday, 64-29, before claiming a closer victory on Saturday, 57-47.

They finished the regular season with a 14-1 record.

Meanwhile, the girls’ team posted a 10-5 record, finishing with two wins against Cordova. They beat the Wolverines 46-30 and 40-33.

The Raiders play next at the 2A regional tournament, starting March 8 in Anchorage. They’ll be fighting for berths to the state competition the following week.

Raiders Finish Road Trip 3-1, As Boys' Team Suffers First Loss

By Feb 20, 2018
Chrissy Roes/KUCB

Unalaska’s boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss last week.

After starting the season 10-0, the Raiders finally fell to Delta Junction, 65-76.

It was the boys’ only defeat on their four-game road trip, which they finished with two victories against Glenallen (57-45, 61-54).

The girls' team also went 3-1 on the trip.

They posted two close wins, beating Delta Junction 43-37 in overtime and Glenallen 46-45. They dropped their final game in Glenallen, 27-30.

Boys' Basketball Remains Undefeated, As Raiders Win In Tok

By Feb 15, 2018
Chrissy Roes/KUCB

The Unalaska Raiders started their road trip strong with two victories in Tok.

The boys’ basketball team beat the Wolverines 61-54 on Wednesday, extending their undefeated streak to 10-0 this season.

Meanwhile, the girls’ squad posted a decisive win. They beat Tok 55-26.

The Raiders take the court again on Thursday in Delta Junction. The girls play first at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.