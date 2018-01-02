Raiders Start Basketball Season With String Of Wins

The Unalaska boys' basketball team has won the Rally the Regions tournament for the second year in a row. In the championship game, the team scored 61 points edging out Unalakleet by 11. Over the course of the tournament, the Raiders also picked up wins against Cordova (68-51), Bristol Bay (71-42), and Hooper Bay.

The Unalaska girls’ basketball team also played in the championship game, but fell in a closely contested matchup with West JV, 36-44. The girls walked away from the tournament with wins over Chugiak JV (60-22), Bristol Bay (46-40), and Lumen Christi.

Both teams had players named to the Rally the Regions All-Tournament team. Trevor Wilson was named Outstanding Servant Leader, Matt Faoasua was named Total Effort, and Mia McWilliams was named Student-Athlete.

On Jan. 12 and 13 the Raiders will host the Petersburg Vikings.