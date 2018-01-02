Ravn Stays Mum On Potential Expansion To Unalaska

This year Ravn Alaska will start flying new routes in southwest Alaska, but at this point there’s no indication they’ll add legs to Unalaska.

Steven Hill, Ravn's director of scheduling and planning, told KDLG in November that the airline was considering a number of new destinations including Unalaska. One month later, the airline announced it would begin offering flights from Anchorage to Dillingham and King Salmon on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“Dillingham and King Salmon are obvious places, big communities, important communities," said Ravn President and CEO Dave Pflieger. "We wanted to start flying there because the community seems to want more competition, more competitive fairs, and more reliable service. We want to be more relevant to the residents of this great state.”

But what about Unalaska? At this point the company has no updates on potential service to Dutch Harbor.

In a statement to KUCB, Ravn said, “we hope we can continue to announce other additional routes, potentially including Dutch Harbor, as we expand our network in Alaska.”

Currently PenAir is the only airline with service between Anchorage and Unalaska. The airline filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in early August.