KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Recall Election Fails To Oust Unalaska’s Mayor

By 6 hours ago

Preliminary election results show 177 Unalaskans voted "yes" to recalling Mayor Frank Kelty (center), while 286 voted "no."
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska’s mayor has survived a recall effort that accused him of misconduct and poor leadership.

According to initial election results, 62 percent of voters supported Mayor Frank Kelty, who was waiting at City Hall when the polls closed Tuesday night.

"I was concerned that it would be pretty tight and maybe come down to the absentees," said Kelty. "But it didn’t, and I want to thank the community for their support."

Election officials counted the 463 ballots by hand after the voting machine jammed. Their tally showed 177 Unalaskans voted "yes" to recalling Kelty, while 286 voted "no."

There are still 74 absentee and questioned ballots that must be canvassed Friday, but City Clerk Marjie Veeder said they won’t affect the final results.

Kelty will remain in office for the rest of his term, which expires in October of 2019. He said he’s glad the recall is finally over — for both himself and the community.

"I just hope that the animosity and anger go away and that we can work together for the betterment of Unalaska," he said.

Kelty said his first goal is to build a positive relationship with the new city manager.

The Unalaskans who sponsored the recall petition weren’t immediately available for comment. They had charged Kelty with pursuing an illegal dock agreement with the shipping company Matson, along with criticizing his leadership and respect for public process.

Tags: 
News
RECALL
ELECTION
MAYOR

Related Content

Unalaska’s Mayoral Recall Election 2018: Preliminary Results

By 20 hours ago
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The mayoral recall election brought 463 Unalaskans to the polls.

Seventy-four absentee and questioned ballots must still be canvassed, but City Clerk Marjie Veeder said they won’t affect the result.

The preliminary numbers are below, and KUCB will bring you the full story during Wednesday’s newscast.

“Shall Frank Kelty be recalled from the office of mayor?”

  • Yes: 177 (38.22%)
  • No: 286 (61.77%)

This Election Day, Unalaskans Will Decide Whether To Recall Mayor Kelty

By Mar 6, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Tuesday is Unalaska's recall election, and voters are deciding whether to remove Mayor Frank Kelty from office.

Kelty is accused of trying to broker an illegal dock agreement with the shipping company Matson, but he has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

As Recall Draws Closer, No Proof Backing Kelty Allegations

By Jan 29, 2018
Courtesy of City of Unalaska

 

Unalaska’s mayor will face a recall election in March. Frank Kelty has been accused of backroom dealings regarding the city dock – accusations he has repeatedly denied.

In an investigation, KUCB was unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing. But those in favor of the recall say they have other concerns about Kelty’s leadership.

 

No Proof Required For Alaska Recall Elections

By Jan 30, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

On Monday, KUCB reported that sponsors of the petition to recall Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty have no proof supporting their allegation that he pursued illegal dock agreements.

Now, we bring you the story of why the recall is still moving forward -- without evidence.

Sponsor Erin Enlow Anderson said the recall is a vote of no confidence in Kelty and how he’s been running the city.