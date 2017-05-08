KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Strong Earthquake Shakes Near Adak, Registering Magnitude 6.4

By 1 minute ago

Credit U.S. Geological Survey / Alaska Earthquake Center

A series of earthquakes shook the Aleutian Islands Monday morning, including a strong 6.4-magnitude quake near Adak.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the big event struck at 9 a.m. about 80 miles west of the community, where about 350 people live.

“I would suspect that it was close enough to Adak that they should have felt it, but it’s probably not big enough to cause damage,” said seismologist Natalia Ruppert.

Ruppert said the earthquake center has since detected a flurry of aftershocks. The small events have registered magnitudes around 4.0, but the center hasn't ruled out another large quake.

“It’s possible there will be another magnitude-6.0 earthquake," said Ruppert. "In 2008, we actually had magnitude-6.4 and -6.6 earthquakes in the same location, just a day apart.”

While earthquakes of that magnitude aren’t unusual for the region, Ruppert said Monday's event did strike in an uncommon spot.

“This was a shallow, coastal earthquake located underneath the island arc," she said. "What we typically see in the Aleutian Islands is that stronger earthquakes are located south of the arc, more offshore.”

The earthquake center is continuing to monitor seismic activity in the region. Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami.

Tags: 
News
EARTHQUAKE
adak
ALASKA EARTHQUAKE CENTER
TSUNAMI

Related Content

Adak Downgrades Notice To Boil Water After Repairing Treatment System

By Jan 17, 2017
KUCB

The city of Adak has downgraded a public notice calling for residents to boil their drinking water, after fixing a broken switch that compromised the water supply for nearly a month.

The community has been advised to boil water since 2007, because Adak’s aging treatment system relies on chlorine gas to disinfect water, rather than filtration.

Adak Calls For Residents To Boil Water

By Dec 19, 2016
KUCB

 

The city of Adak is calling for all residents to boil their drinking water after their treatment system started malfunctioning. City Manager Layton Lockett says drinking the untreated water could make you sick.

 

“It’s like drinking out of a stream or a lake in that you might ingest some organisms that make your stomach upset,” Lockett said.

 

Repairs Will Delay Tustumena Ferry Until July

By 1 hour ago
Nancy Heise

Repairs have delayed the F/V Tustumena more than a month, forcing the Alaska Marine Highway System to cancel several sailings for southwest Alaska.

The ferry was supposed to return to service May 27. But now, officials say the Tustumena won’t be fit to leave its Ketchikan shipyard until July 18.

“There was some discovery during its annual overhaul that there was additional, extensive steel waste in the engine room," said Meadow Bailey, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation. "That repair will take about two months longer to complete [than expected].”