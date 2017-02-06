KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

At Unalaska's Clinic, Search For Stability Continues After 7 Months

By 23 minutes ago

Iliuliuk Family and Health Services is still searching for a full-time executive director after Eileen Conlon Scott resigned over the summer.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska’s clinic is still searching for steady leadership after its longtime executive director resigned this summer.

Since August, the board of directors for Iliuliuk Family and Health Services (IFHS) has appointed three interim directors: former board member Michelle Cochran, nurse practitioner James Novotny, and then Cochran once again.

“The big role for me right now is creating stability in the organization," said Cochran, who's been acting as director since early December. "Anytime a long-term leader leaves, there’s a bit of chaos and tumult that goes along with that.”

Cochran's initial appointment didn’t stick because of her travel schedule, but she got a second crack at the job when Novotny left in November. He had applied for the full-time director position and told KUCB about his long-term goals for improving the clinic, but he left after just eight months.  

Cochran declined to share the reason for Novotny’s departure, calling it a “confidential personnel matter.”

“He’s not affiliated with the clinic anymore," she said.

That means IFHS is still looking for a full-time replacement for former director Eileen Conlon Scott.

The board wanted to hire her successor by Dec. 1, but Cochran said juggling interim directors delayed that timeline. The clinic has since hired a recruitment company -- the Maryland-based Meyers Group -- to restart the nationwide search.

Meanwhile, Cochran said she’ll use her time as acting director to update the clinic’s strategic plan and address its difficult billing process.

“That is a giant priority on my list," she said. "To really dig down and investigate: Why is this an issue? What is broken and how do we fix it? So we can rebuild the community’s confidence that we know what we’re doing when it comes to billing.”

Cochran is under contract through early June, but she said she’s open to staying longer if the clinic can’t find a full-time director in the next six months.

Tags: 
News
IFHS
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
health

Related Content

IFHS Names New Interim Director While Search Continues For Full-Time Replacement

By Sep 20, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's clinic has named a n​ew interim director — nurse practitioner James Novotny.

Novotny took over as the head of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in August, re​placing Michelle Cochran. At least, kind of.

Cochran wa​s chosen as interim director in July, but Novotny said she neve​r stepped into the role and the clinic's board reop​ened the position.

Clinic Adopts New After-Hours Policy on Trial Basis

By Sep 21, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's clinic has adopted a new po​licy for handling after-ho​urs calls for non-emergency care.

Now, when patients call Iliuliuk Family and Health Services (IFHS) after closing time, they're directed to a phone tria​ge service based in Pennsylvania, which connects them to the clin​ic's on-call provider.

The new service is taking the place of dispatchers from the Department of Public Safety, who have served as the go-between for the last 20 years.

Clinic's After-Hours Policy 'In Transition' After DPS Steps Back

By Sep 1, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

For the first time in two decades, Unalaska's clinic has a n​ew policy for handling a​fter-hours calls for non-emergency medi​cal help.

But right now, it's not exactly clear what that policy is.

Iliuliuk Family and Health Services (IFHS) is open from 8:30 a.m. until at 6 p.m. At any other time, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has long been responsible for answering requests for medical attention and then connecting patients with the clinic's on-call staff.