Unalaska's Fire Chief Says He Was Forced To Resign

Fire Chief Arlie Colvin (center) checks in for his flight on Dec. 23, 2017.
Credit Zoë Sobel/KUCB

Unalaska’s Fire Chief says he was forced to resign Friday and less than 24 hours later put on a plane to the Lower 48.

“I basically was given the door and right before Christmas, too,” Arlie Colvin said at the airport. “If I did not resign, they were going to not give me one penny, no ticket out of here, and [I'd have to] be out of my apartment by [Dec.] 31st. I didn’t have no more than $15 to my name because I’m helping to pay for stuff back home.”

Colvin believes he was pushed out by Public Safety Director Mike Holman while the interim city manager was out of town.

Citing personnel issues, the City of Unalaska is limited in what they can say about Colvin’s departure. But in a press release, Interim City Manager Nancy Peterson said, “we fully understand the need to have solid leadership in the fire division and aggressively recruiting to fill the chief position is our top priority.”

On Dec. 19, Colvin says he was suspended for tardiness, incomplete tasks, and problematic memos. He says all of the allegations have simple explanations -- he was late because of migraines and received limited training on writing the memos.

Two days later, Colvin says he went to a meeting and was suspended again. The next day he says he was forced to resigned. 

"I wasn’t even given written warning," Colvin said. "It was basically suspension and then [I was] terminated.”

Colvin says he was told that he was not working out.

“And that I have caused a friction between the police and the fire department and that is not the case," Colvin said. "I was trying to be the mouthpiece and help the volunteers.”

Colvin thinks the straw that broke the camel’s back was when he prevented the police from turning a room he wanted to use as an office for a new fire chief into a breakroom.

“The fire department has been treated like a stepchild and an afterthought," Colvin said. "You’re not going to get another fire chief that’s going to work under the police chief.”

Colvin says he never would have taken the job had he known he would have to work under the head of public safety. He says during his hiring process, former City Manager Dave Martinson and current Public Safety Director Mike Holman promised that he would have full control of his budget and operational concerns would run through the city manager.

Colvin says he asked for a couple of days to pack up and sell his belongings, but the city said no.

In a press release the city says they bought Colvin a ticket for Dec. 23 so that he could spend Christmas with his family in Indiana.

“Within 22 hours, I had to give up my cat," Colvin said. "I'm having to a lose a family member of mine. Granted it's not a human, but I fell in love with a cat. ”

A search of available flights shows as of Colvin’s departure there were flights for sale from Unalaska to Anchorage almost every day through the end of the year.

Colvin says he had planned on spending the rest of his career –- at least 20 years -- in Unalaska. And if given the chance, he’d come back in a heartbeat.

“I want to come back," Colvin said. "I want to be the fire chief here.”

But for that to happen Colvin says he would have to report directly to the city manager not the head of public safety.

Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety has struggled to keep a fire chief on staff for the past year and a half. In May 2016, Zac Shasteen resigned from the position. In March, the city hired D.J. Dunn to fill the role, but terminated his contract before he could start -- following charges of sexual assault against him in Illinois. Colvin was on the job for three months.

For now, Volunteer Captain Salvador Alvarado and Fire Captain Ariel Hernandez are the primary points of contact for the department.

Council Tables Debate Over DPS Structure Until New City Manager Arrives

By Nov 30, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

After months of indecision, the Unalaska City Council has finally reached a consensus over restructuring the Department of Public Safety: They’ve agreed to shelve the matter until a new city manager is hired.

The unanimous decision came Tuesday at the urging of Interim City Manager Nancy Peterson.

Assessors Praise Unalaska's DPS, But Report Doesn't Cover Recent Allegations

By Nov 22, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety has received high marks in its first external review.

In February, the department hired Russell Consulting to perform the $40,000 assessment.

Meet Arlie Colvin, Unalaska's New Fire Chief

By Nov 7, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska has welcomed a handful of new community leaders in the last few months.

That includes Arlie Colvin, the new fire chief at the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

KUCB's Laura Kraegel sat down with Colvin to ask how he’s reforming the island's overloaded fire division.

TRANSCRIPT

ARLIE COLVIN: I’ve been doing fire service for 19 years, EMS [emergency medical services] for just over 18, and I’ve been a paramedic for 11 years. I love it. It’s all I do. It’s all I want to do for the rest of my life.

Unalaska's Volunteer Firefighters Call For Independent Division, But Council Remains Undecided

By Oct 26, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Despite months of debate, the fate of Unalaska’s fire division is far from decided.

The Unalaska City Council showed no consensus Tuesday, when city officials proposed restructuring the Department of Public Safety to put fire on equal footing with police.  

Right now, the fire chief reports to Mike Holman, police chief and director of public safety, rather than having a direct line to the city manager. He also needs Holman’s approval on his budget.

Unalaska Considers Splitting Fire And Police Divisions

By Jun 14, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Is it time for Unalaska’s firefighters to have their own department — separate from the police force? Or should both divisions continue living under the consolidated Department of Public Safety?

Those questions sparked heated discussion at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

“The fire department is in crisis mode now, and it’s been that way for years," said City Councilor Dave Gregory.

Unalaska Terminates New Fire Chief Charged With Sexual Assault In Illinois

By Apr 3, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The man hired to serve as Unalaska’s new fire chief has been fired after he was charged with sexual assault in Illinois.

David “D.J.” Dunn was scheduled to arrive in Anchorage Monday before starting work on the island next week.

Instead, he was arraigned on felony charges for drugging and sexually assaulting a man who attended his going away party.

As a result of the charges, the City of Unalaska has terminated Dunn’s employment.

Unalaska Picks Guardian Paramedic For New Fire Chief

By Mar 1, 2017
KUCB File Photo

After a nine-month nationwide search, Unalaska has finally hired a new fire chief.

D.J. Dunn will start next month, leading the island’s fire and emergency medical services.

“He’s exceptionally qualified for the position," said Mike Holman, director of the Department of Public Safety. "He has a bachelor’s degree in nursing, so he’s a paramedic and a nurse. He’s got significant fire experience as well as training.”

Unalaska's Fire Chief Resigns

By Greta Mart May 17, 2016
City of Unalaska

  Unalaska Fire Chief Zac Schasteen resigned this week from his job leading the city's fire and emergency response department.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, Department of Public Safety Director Mike Holman announced Schasteen's unexpected resignation, saying that it was effective immediately.

In the release, Holman says he makes the announcement with "some regret."