KUCB

Unalaska's Mail Service Moves From PenAir to ACE

By 11 minutes ago

PenAir Cargo has advised Unalaskans to drop off their last shipments no later than May 29.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaskans don’t have to worry about losing their mail service, according to officials with ACE Air Cargo.

The freight company has signed a contract with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail starting June 1.

That’s the date PenAir is scheduled to stop its cargo service between Unalaska and Anchorage.

The regional carrier has long served as the island’s primary provider of air freight, shipping much of the mail, fresh produce, and seafood products.

PenAir officials say mail delivery has become a financial loser, leading the airline to close the route and sell its cargo planes.

This summer, ACE Air Cargo will start flying to Unalaska every morning, Monday through Saturday. The freighter may add a second daily flight if demand is high. 

Tags: 
News
FREIGHT
CARGO
PENAIR
ACE AIR CARGO
AVIATION

Related Content

PenAir Will Cancel Unalaska's Freight Service In June

By Apr 26, 2017

PenAir is shutting down its freight service to Unalaska -- a move that will affect the island’s food delivery and fishing industry.

The regional air carrier has notified the city by email that it’s closing its cargo business between Unalaska and Anchorage, according to City Manager Dave Martinson and Mayor Frank Kelty.

Kelty said PenAir officials told him freight service has become a financial “loser” and they’re selling both cargo planes that serve the route.

PenAir's New Planes Earn 90% Completion Rate, Despite Mechanical Hiccups

By Feb 16, 2017
Chrissy Roes

In June, PenAir introduced a new type of aircraft to Unalaska, aiming to solve a longtime problem: Manufacturers don’t really make planes for this type of island.

Nine months later, the airline thinks it’s finally found the answer in the Saab 2000.

The high-speed turboprop has earned a 90 percent completion rate for flights between Unalaska and Anchorage.

Grant Dismisses Pilot As NTSB Investigates Plane Accident

By Mar 2, 2017
Courtesy of Aleutian Islands Photography

Grant Aviation says it wasn’t a mechanical problem that forced one its planes to belly flop at the Unalaska airport last month.

Beyond that, airline officials are keeping quiet about the accident’s cause -- at least for now.

“We’ve all got our theories," said Rob Kelly, Grant's chief financial officer. "But if we say something and the investigation concludes differently, that’s not a good position for us to be in.”