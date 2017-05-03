Unalaska's Mail Service Moves From PenAir to ACE

Unalaskans don’t have to worry about losing their mail service, according to officials with ACE Air Cargo.

The freight company has signed a contract with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail starting June 1.

That’s the date PenAir is scheduled to stop its cargo service between Unalaska and Anchorage.

The regional carrier has long served as the island’s primary provider of air freight, shipping much of the mail, fresh produce, and seafood products.

PenAir officials say mail delivery has become a financial loser, leading the airline to close the route and sell its cargo planes.

This summer, ACE Air Cargo will start flying to Unalaska every morning, Monday through Saturday. The freighter may add a second daily flight if demand is high.