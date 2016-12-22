Undercover Operation Leads To Multiple Meth-Related Arrests In Unalaska

Unalaska's police dependent is cracking down on methamphetamine.

A press release says for three months, officers have worked to identity local distribution networks using confidential informants and undercover officers.

During the operation, officers obtained methamphetamine from eight individuals.

In a two day sweep, five people were arrested. Another individual was in police custody on unrelated charges. The department expects to make two additional arrests.

Charges against the eight defendants include possession or a controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance, and illegal possession of firearms.