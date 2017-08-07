Witness Hearings Start Monday In F/V Destination Investigation

Starting Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard is holding two weeks of public hearings as part of its investigation into the sinking of the F/V Destination.

All six crew members died when crab boat disappeared in February near St. George Island, marking the deadliest accident in more than a decade for the Bering Sea crab fleet.

The vessel’s wreckage was finally located last month, but investigators are still trying to determine why the Destination sank.

Coast Guard officials will interview witnesses about the state of the vessel as well as the human and weather factors that may have played a role in the sinking.

The Coast Guard is live-streaming the hearings from Seattle at https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations/events/7633480.