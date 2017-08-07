KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Witness Hearings Start Monday In F/V Destination Investigation

By 28 minutes ago

Credit F/V Destination Memorial Fund

Starting Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard is holding two weeks of public hearings as part of its investigation into the sinking of the F/V Destination.

All six crew members died when crab boat disappeared in February near St. George Island, marking the deadliest accident in more than a decade for the Bering Sea crab fleet.

The vessel’s wreckage was finally located last month, but investigators are still trying to determine why the Destination sank.

Coast Guard officials will interview witnesses about the state of the vessel as well as the human and weather factors that may have played a role in the sinking. 

The Coast Guard is live-streaming the hearings from Seattle at https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations/events/7633480.

Tags: 
News
F/V DESTINATION
U.S. COAST GUARD

Related Content

F/V Destination Wreckage Discovered

By Jul 20, 2017
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Wreckage from the F/V Destination has been found off St. George Island. The boat and its six crew members were fishing for snow crab when they disappeared on February 11.  

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this morning that two of its research vessels have found and confirmed the location of the Destination.
 

Coast Guard Schedules Hearings For Lost Crabber Investigation

By Jul 6, 2017
F/V Destination Memorial Fund

The U.S. Coast Guard will hold public hearings this summer as part of its investigation into the disappearance of the F/V Destination.

The crab boat and its six crew members vanished off St. George Island in February.

For the Bering Sea crab fleet, it was the worst accident in more than a decade.

Officials say the hearings will focus on how weather and human misconduct may have played a role in the catastrophe.

Three Months After Disappearance Of F/V Destination, Search For Answers Continues

By May 12, 2017
Daher Jorge

Three months ago, a crab boat went missing in the Bering Sea with no mayday signal. Three days after that, responders called off their unsuccessful search.

Six fishermen died. A vessel was lost. All just a few miles offshore.

The search for answers is still underway: What happened to the F/V Destination?

It’s a Friday night, and the Norwegian Rat Saloon is packed.