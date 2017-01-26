Canceled Flights Strand 120 Passengers To Unalaska

In Anchorage, 120 people are stuck on standby, waiting for flights to Unalaska.

PenAir has canceled 17 flights to island this week, according to Missy Roberts, the airline’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Roberts said 10 flights were canceled because of poor weather or eruptions from Bogoslof Volcano. Airplane maintenance caused the other seven cancelations.

PenAir has added two extra flights on Friday, which will bring about 90 standby passengers to Unalaska. The airline may add flights on Saturday as well, depending on aircraft availability.