Mayoral Recall Election Sparks 27% Voter Turnout In Unalaska

Unalaska’s mayoral recall election brought 530 voters to the polls.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder made the announcement Friday, after election officials canvassed absentee and questioned ballots.

"That’s about 27 percent of registered voters," said Veeder. "About what we expected, I think."

The final count showed 204 Unalaskans voted "yes" to recalling Kelty, while 326 voted "no." The City Council is expected to certify those results Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Veeder has asked the state to replace Unalaska’s voting machine. It malfunctioned during the election, forcing officials to tally ballots by hand.

"In the last two elections, it’s been jamming," she said. "This election, it actually miscounted ballots. We’re going to call and follow up with emails to say this is not acceptable."

Veeder has sent the broken machine to the Alaska Division of Elections. The city’s next election is slated for the fall.