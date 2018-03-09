KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Mayoral Recall Election Sparks 27% Voter Turnout In Unalaska



Election officials canvass absentee and questioned ballots Friday morning at Unalaska City Hall.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska’s mayoral recall election brought 530 voters to the polls.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder made the announcement Friday, after election officials canvassed absentee and questioned ballots.

"That’s about 27 percent of registered voters," said Veeder. "About what we expected, I think."

The final count showed 204 Unalaskans voted "yes" to recalling Kelty, while 326 voted "no." The City Council is expected to certify those results Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Veeder has asked the state to replace Unalaska’s voting machine. It malfunctioned during the election, forcing officials to tally ballots by hand.

"In the last two elections, it’s been jamming," she said. "This election, it actually miscounted ballots. We’re going to call and follow up with emails to say this is not acceptable."

Veeder has sent the broken machine to the Alaska Division of Elections. The city’s next election is slated for the fall.

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
RECALL
CITY COUNCIL
ALASKA DIVISION OF ELECTIONS

Unalaska’s Mayoral Recall Election 2018: Final Results

By 7 hours ago
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City officials have released the final results of Unalaska’s mayoral recall election after canvassing absentee and questioned ballots.

The official data confirms that Tuesday’s recall failed, with about 62 percent of voters supporting Mayor Frank Kelty.

The City Council is expected to certify the election results Tuesday night.

Shall Frank Kelty be recalled from the office of mayor?

  • Yes: 204 votes (38.5%)
  • No: 326 votes (61.5%)

Unalaska’s Mayoral Recall Election 2018: Preliminary Results

By Mar 6, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The mayoral recall election brought 463 Unalaskans to the polls.

Seventy-four absentee and questioned ballots must still be canvassed, but City Clerk Marjie Veeder said they won’t affect the result.

The preliminary numbers are below, and KUCB will bring you the full story during Wednesday’s newscast.

“Shall Frank Kelty be recalled from the office of mayor?”

  • Yes: 177 votes (38.22%)
  • No: 286 votes (61.77%)

Recall Election Fails To Oust Unalaska’s Mayor

By Mar 7, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska’s mayor has survived a recall effort that accused him of misconduct and poor leadership.

According to initial election results, 62 percent of voters supported Mayor Frank Kelty, who was waiting at City Hall when the polls closed Tuesday night.

"I was concerned that it would be pretty tight and maybe come down to the absentees," said Kelty. "But it didn’t, and I want to thank the community for their support."